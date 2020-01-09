UrduPoint.com
AC Directs For Arguments In Reference Against Former PM Shoukat Aziz

AC directs for arguments in reference against former PM Shoukat Aziz

An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Thursday has directed for completion of arguments in a reference filed by NAB against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz for alleged illegal appointments made by him during his premiership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Thursday has directed for completion of arguments in a reference filed by NAB against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz for alleged illegal appointments made by him during his premiership.

The court summoned both parties for January 28 and directed to complete arguments on next hearing.

The former premier Shaukat Aziz is accused of alleged misuse of powers.

The co-accused in the reference, the former Federal minister, Liaquat Jatoi filed a plea in the court seeking his acquittal from the case.

The counsel Qasim Nawaz Abbasi on behalf of Jatoi pleaded before the court that according to amended laws of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) his client cannot be trialed.

He urged the court for acquittal of his client from the charges levelled against him.

The court issued notice to NAB over the fresh plea filed by Jatoi's lawyer.

The case is being tried at an AC against the former premier (2004-2007) by misusing his powers by making illegal appointments. He is not appearing before the court for a long time.

The court summoned all the parties for January 28 and adjourned the hearing.

