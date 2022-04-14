UrduPoint.com

AC Directs Reconstruction Of Jinnah Stadium Columns

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

UPPER KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Upper Kurram Ameer Nawaz on Thursday visited under construction Jinnah Stadium Parachinar where he inspected the pace and quality of work.

On the occasion, the AC noticed that the columns of the Indoor Gym Hall were filled with substandard concrete while as per the PC-1 it had been decided that all the columns would be filled one time and in one mould.

The AC said that the contractor has failed to prepare the columns-size mould and did not maintain the quality of the concrete.

The Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram directed that all the columns should be demolished and reconstructed according to the prescribed standard.

