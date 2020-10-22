UrduPoint.com
AC Directs To Implement COVID-19 SOPs At Hospital

Thu 22nd October 2020

AC directs to implement COVID-19 SOPs at hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kalar Syedan on Thursday directed the hospital's administration to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Anti-COVID-19 according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

During a visit to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital kalar Syedan, he expressed annoyance over the violation of anti-virus regulations in the hospital and directed to observe social distancing and use face masks in patient wards and doctors room.

He said that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion he interacted with the patients admitted in the hospital and asked about the facilities being provided to them including the provision of medicines and the behavior of medical staff.

