AC discards 4,800 litres substandard milk

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Maheen Fatima, during a crackdown discarded 4,800 litres adulteration milk and imposed heavy fine on milkmen.

Official sources said here on Sunday that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, the AC, along with Punjab food Authority (PFA) team checked milk vans by setting up pickets in Mehmood Abad Kot Radha Kishan area and destroyed 4,800 litres substandard milk on the spot.