AC discards 700 liters of adulterated milk, arrests 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sayeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday during an action against the sale of adulterated milk, discarded over 700 liters of milk and arrested 20 milk sellers.

The action was taken on the directive of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, and Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan in areas including Jahangir Abad, Shaheen Town, and Arbab Road.

One of the milk shops was sealed on the occasion.

The milk was tested by the modern milk testing laboratory of the Livestock Department. On the occasion she warned the milk seller to refrain from selling adulterated milk otherwise further stern action would be initiated against those involved in adulteration.

The Veterinary of Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Jamal, Supervisor, Naeemul Hassan, and Demolishing Superintendent Sajid Khan accompanied the Assistant Commissioner during the action.