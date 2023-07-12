Open Menu

AC Discards Foreign Cigarettes In Hayatabad

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

AC discards foreign cigarettes in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Following instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters, Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday took action against the sale of tobacco products in close vicinity of educational institutions in Hayatabad.

According to the district administration, Project Coordinator Tobacco, Ajmal Shah and officials from the Civil Defense also accompanied the AC.

During the action, hundreds of packets of unregistered and foreign cigarettes were confiscated and later discarded through fire.

Zainab Naqvi warned the shopkeepers not to sell cigarettes to people below the age of 18 and especially avoid selling tobacco projects within 50-meter radius of educational institutions. She also warned of stern legal action in case of violation of the orders.

