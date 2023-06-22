AC discards foreign cigarettes in Nishtar Abad, Gulbahar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Thursday carried out an operation against the sale of foreign cigarettes and discarded hundreds of packets in the Nishtar Abad and Gulbahar areas of the city.

The action was taken on the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad by Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, Project Coordinator of Tobacco, Ajmal Shah, and officials of the civil Defense.

During the action in Nishtar Abad and Gulbahar, hundreds of packets of illegal cigarettes were confiscated and later discarded.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zainab Naqvi warned the shopkeepers not to sell cigarettes to people below the age of 18.

She said the sale of foreign cigarettes was banned.

She also warned the shopkeepers that the sale of cigarettes within 50 meters radius of educational institutions was also not allowed. She directed the shopkeepers to strictly follow the prescribed rules, otherwise, stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.