AC Discusses Coronavirus SOPs With School Administrations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:17 PM

AC discusses coronavirus SOPs with school administrations

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur held meeting with Private Schools Association and talked with them about issues related to reopening of schools and coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur held meeting with Private Schools Association and talked with them about issues related to reopening of schools and coronavirus SOPs.

The meeting discussed the strategy of implementing COVID-19 SOPs on the reopening of schools. They also discussed anti-dengue measures taken at school. Assistant Commissioner asked school administrations to establish clean and green belt outside their schools. He sensitised them about the implementation of all SOPs and intimated them that there will be no relaxation for violators. The association assured that all SOPs will be followed at the school premises.

