AC Distributes Compensation Cheques Among Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

AC distributes compensation cheques among affectees

The federal government has provided compensation to several Bajaur people whose houses have been in use by security forces for many years

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : The Federal government has provided compensation to several Bajaur people whose houses have been in use by security forces for many years.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Nowagai Sub District Habib Ullah Khan Wazir distributed cheques of the compensation on Saturday among all affectees.

Speaking on this occasion, Habib Ullah Khan Wazir said that the cheques were distributed among the 12 citizens. Homes of these people, the Pakistan Army, FC and Levies personnel were used in the fight against terrorism.

In this regard, the district administration Bajaur has endeavored to provide full compensation to these people. Even before this, many citizens have received compensation and those who have not received will get compensation soon, Habib Ullah Khan Wazir added.

