AC distributes Covid protective gears, informative brochures among general public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the Assistan Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari distributed face masks and informative brochures among general public to create awareness about SOPs and prevention from Corona Pandemic

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the Assistan Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari distributed face masks and informative brochures among general public to create awareness about SOPs and prevention from Corona Pandemic.

According to a hand out issued on Monday DC said that caution is the only solution for prevention from Corona. He advised the general public to strictly adopt Covid-19 SOPs to prevent the spread of CoronaVirus and save precious human lives.

AC appealed to the traders community to ensure the implementation of SOPs in markets for prevention from pandemic.