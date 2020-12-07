UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Distributes Covid Protective Gears, Informative Brochures Among General Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:23 PM

AC distributes Covid protective gears, informative brochures among general public

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the Assistan Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari distributed face masks and informative brochures among general public to create awareness about SOPs and prevention from Corona Pandemic

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the Assistan Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari distributed face masks and informative brochures among general public to create awareness about SOPs and prevention from Corona Pandemic.

According to a hand out issued on Monday DC said that caution is the only solution for prevention from Corona. He advised the general public to strictly adopt Covid-19 SOPs to prevent the spread of CoronaVirus and save precious human lives.

AC appealed to the traders community to ensure the implementation of SOPs in markets for prevention from pandemic.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Market From

Recent Stories

Swift, sharp emission cuts could slow warming 'wit ..

3 minutes ago

Depleted Man Utd will relish Leipzig Champions Lea ..

3 minutes ago

Denmark announces shutdown measures for half of co ..

3 minutes ago

N.Macedonian Leader Warns 'Inward-Looking' EU Abou ..

3 minutes ago

Bringing innovations,using modern technology is in ..

12 minutes ago

Euro Drops to 89 Rubles First Time Since September ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.