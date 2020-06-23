UrduPoint.com
AC Distributes Face Masks Among People As Awareness Drive Moves On

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 07:52 PM

AC distributes face masks among people as awareness drive moves on

District administration Tuesday continued awareness campaign to highlight importance of wearing face mask at public places to stay away from novel coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Tuesday continued awareness campaign to highlight importance of wearing face mask at public places to stay away from novel coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed distributed face masks among people at Matti Tal and other areas of the city and gave them awareness about the guidelines for prevention of virus infection.

Wearing face mask has been declared mandatory at Bazaars and other public places and its violation can result in imposition of fine or arrest, Abida Fareed said.

The ongoing advocacy drive would follow a stricter campaign from the district administration to enforce SOPs for prevention of COVID-19 and no violator would be spared then, the AC said.

