AC Distributes Facemasks Among Passengers
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya distributed facemasks among passengers at various bus stands here on Sunday.
During his visit to the bus stands, he said that smog has become a serious menace as it was creating health hazards. Therefore, the government has adopted comprehensive strategy to deal with issue amicably. However, public cooperation was imperative achieve 100 percent results of the efforts taken against smog and environmental pollution.
He said that the motorists were also directed to get engines of their vehicles repaired so that these could not emit excessive smoke.
Similarly, the industrialists and owners of the brick kilns were also directed to take appropriate steps and install zigzag technology in addition to avoiding from burning prohibited material in their boilers.
The farmers were also requested to avoid from burning residues of their crops because smoke was not only creating environmental pollution but also causing smog during winter, he added.
