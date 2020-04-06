AC distributes ration among daily wagers at Bhit Shah, Hala Old

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Matiari has started distribution of ration among daily wagers at Hala old and Bhit Shah towns of the district during which 720 bags were distributed among poor people.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, a committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner Hala Abdul Majeed Zuhrani has distributed 420 ration bags among daily wagers of Bhit Shah Town while 300 ration bags were distributed among deserving families at Hala old.

The chairman Bhit Shah Town Committee Syed Gada Hussain Shah, chairman Town Committee Hala Old Younis Malak, Mukhtiarkar Hala Nasarullah Chawuro, contingents of Pakistan Army, Police and Rangers were also present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Majeed Zuhrani talking to media said, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, ration distribution process had been started in the district and daily wagers would be provided ration bags during lockdown announced by Sindh government as precautionary measure against Coronavirus pandemic.

He said as per decision of Sindh government and district administration, poor people specially labor class and daily wagers would not be left alone in this need of hour.