AC Dr. Mujtaba visits new Tehsil building Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana Thursday visited new Tehsil Building Abbottabad and inspected the Department of Revenue along with other facilities to the public under one window operation.

He said Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah is keen to ensure the provision of facilities related to the Department of Revenue to the citizens and revenue services under SOPs including transfer, registry, and domicile and service delivery.

He visited the new Tehsil building including offices of the Tehsildar, Deputy Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar, Service Delivery Center, Domicile Branch and General Guard and issued necessary instructions to the staff.

He also met with the citizens, inquired from them about the issues, and passed the orders to the concerned branch on the spot. Database Manager Service Delivery Center Farrukh Masood, Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Tania Rashid, Tehsildar Abbottabad Muhammad Hasrat Khan, Deputy Tehsildar Abbottabad Gul Nawaz and Sub-Registrar Abbottabad were also present on the occasion. He also advised the people to call the control room for any grievances, any information or valuable feedback on the following number 09929310553.