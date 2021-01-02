UrduPoint.com
AC Drabin Shah Bahram Visits Bazaars, Checks Price Lists Of Various Edibles Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:00 PM

AC Drabin Shah Bahram visits bazaars, checks price lists of various edibles items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Drabin Shah Bahram Saturday visited various grocery stores, fruit and vegetable vendors and filling stations and reviewed of activities related to hygiene, quality of food items, price list, quality and duration of food items, availability of petroleum products as per OGRA rates and implementation of Corona SOPs.

AC Drabin Shah during his visit also imposed heavy fines on violators and issued necessary orders with warning regarding implementation of government rates and follow SOPs.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah, Assistant Commissioner Drabin Shah Bahram visited shops and filling stations in different markets and inspected the quality of goods, availability of petroleum products at OGRA rates, price lists, sanitation and Corona SOPs.

On this occasion, he warned that compliance with the government tariffs should be ensured in all cases otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

He further directed that SOPs designed to combat the second wave of corona virus, especially the use of masks, maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing, should be implemented not only by themselves but also by others to defeat the second wave of corona virus.

Earlier, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah and fulfilling additional responsibilities of Tehsil Paharpur, Assistant Commissioner Drabin Shah Bahram also presided over the Revenue Court in Tehsil Paharpur. He listened to the complaints of the people and most of the issues were resolved on the spot.

