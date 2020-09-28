UrduPoint.com
AC Expresses Sympathies With Families Of Motorway Accident Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:25 PM

AC expresses sympathies with families of Motorway accident victims

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi visited the residences of those killed in road accident on M9 motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi visited the residences of those killed in road accident on M9 motorway.

Around 15 people including women and children were killed in tragic van accident occurred on M9 motorway near Lucky cement factory.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad visited residences of accident victims at Latifabad units 5 and 12 and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and offered fateha.

He said district administration is grieved on this tragic incident and will cooperate with the families of those who had lost their lives.

