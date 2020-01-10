AC extends accused judicial remand in fake bank accounts Scam

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Friday has extended the judicial remand of two accused till January 28 in fake bank accounts and mega money laundering scam.

The accused Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan were produced before the court After completion of their judicial remand.

The remand was extended till January 28.

The AC judge Muhammad Azam Khan ordered to re-produce the accused before the court on January 28 and adjourned the hearing.