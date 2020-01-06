UrduPoint.com
AC Extends Ahsan Iqbal's Physical Remand Till Jan13

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

An Accountability Court on Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ahsan Iqbal till January 13 in Narowal Sports City Scam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ahsan Iqbal till January 13 in Narowal Sports City Scam case.

Ahsan Iqbal was facing the charges of his alleged involvement and misusing of powers for illegally increasing cost of sports city project which was enhanced from Rs 300 million to Rs 1000 million without obtaining proper permission of project from concerned departments.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi pleaded the court for fourteen-day remand by disclosing that evidences were available against Ahsan Iqbal in such project and NAB needed more time for interrogation.

Ahsan Iqbal's counsel Barrister Zafar Ullah opposed the NAB's stance and said his client was being politically victimized as there was no evidence against his client.

The court after listening to the parties, extended Ahsan Iqbal's physical remandtill January 13 and ordered NAB to produce him before the court on the day andalso ordered to furnish arguments in next hearing.

