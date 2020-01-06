UrduPoint.com
AC Extends Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's Judicial Remand Till January 21

AC extends former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's judicial remand till January 21

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Monday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) corruption case till January 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Monday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) corruption case till January 21.

The hearing was resumed by the court of Azam Khan, while all the accused including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq, chairperson OGRA Uzma Adil and others were also present in the court.

Counsel Barrister Zafar Ullah appeared before the court on behalf of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail and two other suspects filed petitions in the court seeking permanent exemption from the court appearing in the aforementioned case against which the court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) directing it to present its arguments till January 13 in the matter.

The court after listening the parties extended the judicial remand of Abbasi till January 21 and also ordered the NAB for provision of copies of reference to the accused.

