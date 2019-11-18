UrduPoint.com
AC Extends Judicial Remand Of Dr Dinshah Arrested In Fake Bank Accounts Till Nov 28

Mon 18th November 2019

AC extends judicial remand of Dr Dinshah arrested in fake bank accounts till Nov 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Dr Dinshah arrested in fake bank accounts case till November 28.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities presented Dr Dansha before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir after completion of judicial remand.

Dr Dinshah was produced before the accountability court from the Adiala jail.

