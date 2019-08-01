AC extends physical remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in LNG case

Accountability Court (AC) has extended physical remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in LNG case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended physical remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in LNG case.NAB presented Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the AC led by Judge Muhammad Bashir on expiry of 13 days physical remand Thursday.NAB took the plea Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has to be investigated therefore, his remand be extended.

NAB requested the court to grant physical remand of Abbasi for further 14 days.The court while accepting the plea of NAB ordered to present Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on August 15 before it.During the course of hearing of the case Judge Muhammad Bashir said to Khaqan Abbasi " you should hire services of counsel who could oppose remand plea.Abbasi said he himself would contest his case.

I was minster at that time therefore, I understand LNG case better. I will make understand NAB this case. Only some time is needed.