UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Extends Physical Remand Of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Till August 15 In LNG Case

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:43 PM

AC extends physical remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in LNG case

Accountability Court (AC) has extended physical remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in LNG case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended physical remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in LNG case.NAB presented Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the AC led by Judge Muhammad Bashir on expiry of 13 days physical remand Thursday.NAB took the plea Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has to be investigated therefore, his remand be extended.

NAB requested the court to grant physical remand of Abbasi for further 14 days.The court while accepting the plea of NAB ordered to present Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on August 15 before it.During the course of hearing of the case Judge Muhammad Bashir said to Khaqan Abbasi " you should hire services of counsel who could oppose remand plea.Abbasi said he himself would contest his case.

I was minster at that time therefore, I understand LNG case better. I will make understand NAB this case. Only some time is needed.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi August Court

Recent Stories

Attock police arrested eight suspects, drugs recov ..

3 minutes ago

Total recall: N. Koreans in memory championship su ..

3 minutes ago

Stopping statins may increase cardiovascular risk

3 minutes ago

How 'tickling' the ear could prevent age related d ..

12 seconds ago

Telling a 'white lie' may affect one's ability to ..

14 seconds ago

Asfand Yar Wali sends notice to KP Awami National ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.