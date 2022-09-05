UrduPoint.com

AC Farooq Chairs Meeting Of Assessment Of Affected Houses From Floods In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Farooq Abdullah chaired a meeting of assessment committee of affected houses and other properties from rain and floods on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Farooq Abdullah chaired a meeting of assessment committee of affected houses and other properties from rain and floods on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Monday.

Officers of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) ,Communication and Works (C&W), Irrigation, Public Health Engineer (PHE), Livestock Department and Revenue Department participated in the meeting. Therefore, from September 5, government officials will visit the affected areas of Quetta City and in this regard, they will immediately submit their report to Balochistan.

In the meeting, a schedule was issued to estimate the damages in the areas affected by rains and floods in Quetta City.

On behalf of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch has instructed the committees of all sub-divisions to submit the report as soon as possible.

It was said in the meeting that the committee established by the government of Balochistan will visit the following areas of Quetta City on a fixed date and send its report after evaluating and estimating the damages.

The committee will include representatives of NDMA, PDMA, Irrigation Department, Communications and Construction Department, Livestock Department, Forest Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Finance Department, WASA, Agriculture Department and Police and FC.

The meeting also urged the affected public to be present in their area on the selected date and inform the committee about their losses.

