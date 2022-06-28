UrduPoint.com

AC Farooq Takes Action Against Encroachments, Illegal Profiteering In Qetta

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 07:57 PM

AC Farooq takes action against encroachments, illegal profiteering in Qetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta (City) Farooq Abdullah along with his team took strict action against the encroachments and illegal profiteering on Spinney Road for removing obstacle of traffic.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, AC Farooq Abdullah along with team launched operation against encroachment and profiteering and arrested twelve people and sealed 8 shops on charges of profiteering and trespassing.

Despite strict action was also taken against those who blocked the road by placing construction materials during crackdown.

Assistant Commissioner Quetta City also issued a warning to the rest of the shopkeepers that all the shopkeepers to abide by the law and make it possible to end the encroachments.

He said that Spinney Road is one of the important highways of Quetta city where all efforts would be made by the district administration to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.

