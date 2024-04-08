AC Fine Shopkeepers For Overcharging Items
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 10:46 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi along with the price control team on Monday visited Jailis Bazaar of the city and took action against the grocery shopkeepers who were selling items at high price during Ramazan.
Many shopkeepers were fined thousands of rupees for not displaying the list, charging high price and selling items under- weight, the AC strictly instructed them to avoid selling items at high price and keep a price list at the shops and sell items by weight, otherwise strict action will be taken.
On this occasion, he said that no one will be allowed to over-charging during Ramazan
