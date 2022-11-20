UrduPoint.com

AC Fined Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

AC fined profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Mudasir Mumtaz on Sunday imposed fine of Rs 30,000 to various shopkeepers for profiteering and not displaying price lists.

According to the AC office, during the checking of essential commodities in different areas including University road and Tahli Chowk, AC fined shopkeepers for over pricing and not displaying the price list.

He also warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and notdisplaying approved rate lists at their shops.

