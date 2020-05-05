UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Fines 22 Shopkeepers In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:12 PM

AC fines 22 shopkeepers in Sukkur

Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Mirza Waleed Baig on Tuesday fined over 22 shopkeepers and vendors for overcharging, for not displaying the official price lists and selling substandard items in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Mirza Waleed Baig on Tuesday fined over 22 shopkeepers and vendors for overcharging, for not displaying the official price lists and selling substandard items in Sukkur.

Around 150 groceries shops, fruits and vegetables sellers, chicken and meat sellers and other edible items were checked.

AC Sukkur said that the strict action will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Related Topics

Sale Sukkur Price

Recent Stories

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

1 minute ago

Dubai authorities intensify precautionary measures ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

17 arrested for violation of lockdown

4 minutes ago

KP govt orders posting, transfers of four principa ..

4 minutes ago

No evidence of Dr. Furqan's entry to SIUT premises ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.