AC fines 22 shopkeepers in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Mirza Waleed Baig on Tuesday fined over 22 shopkeepers and vendors for overcharging, for not displaying the official price lists and selling substandard items in Sukkur.

Around 150 groceries shops, fruits and vegetables sellers, chicken and meat sellers and other edible items were checked.

AC Sukkur said that the strict action will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.