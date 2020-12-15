AC fines COVID-19 SOPs' violators

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:09 AM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, AC Sheraz Ahmed Leghari on Monday paid a surprise visit to private banks, business centers, medical stores and People Medical College Hospital (PMC)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, AC Sheraz Ahmed Leghari on Monday paid a surprise visit to private banks, business centers, medical stores and People Medical College Hospital (PMC).

According to a hand out , Assistant Commissioner Sheraz Ahmed Leghari during visit imposed fine of Rs 114,000 on two private banks and different business centers over non compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

AC, on the occasion asked the bank administration and shopkeepers to strictly follow the SOPs formulated by Sindh government, otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators.

He fined Rs 20,000 on a private bank and Rs 30,000 on Microfinance Bank. He also imposed fine of Rs.64,000 on medical stores, general stores and other trading centers on the contravention of coronavirus SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

