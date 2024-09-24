Open Menu

AC Fines Farmer For Burning Crop Residue In Nowshera Virkan

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

AC fines farmer for burning crop residue in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Warkan, Muhammad Naveed Haider on Tuesday taken action against a farmer for burning crop residue which is a form of environmental pollution.

According to AC office, during his visit to different areas as part of the Ghammanwala under Suthra Punjab program, the Assistant Commissioner found a farmer, Daman Ali burning the remains of crops.

AC immediately imposed a fine on the farmer for polluting the environment through this practice.

The Assistant Commissioner also reviewed the ongoing clean-up campaign in the neighborhoods of Nowshera Virkan as part of the Suthra Punjab program which aims to maintain cleanliness and a healthy environment in the region.

