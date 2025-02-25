AC Fines Marriage Hall For Violating Regulations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Waheed Hassan on Tuesday imposed fine on a marriage hall for violating regulations regarding one-dish policies and operating hours.
The AC during inspection fined Rs 50,000 on the owner of Marriage hall on the bypass road.
APP/mjm/378
