AC Fines Marriage Hall For Violating Regulations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Waheed Hassan on Tuesday imposed fine on a marriage hall for violating regulations regarding one-dish policies and operating hours.

The AC during inspection fined Rs 50,000 on the owner of Marriage hall on the bypass road.

APP/mjm/378

