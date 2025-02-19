AC Fines Marriage Hall For Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Waheed Hassan on Wednesday imposed fine on a marriage hall for violating regulations regarding one-dish policies and operating hours.
The AC during inspection fined Rs 100,000 on the owner of Marriage hall on the bypass road.
