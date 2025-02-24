AC Fines Marriage Halls For Violations
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Monday imposed fines on two marriage halls for violating regulations regarding one-dish policies and operating hours.
The AC during inspection fined Rs 100,000 on the owners of the marquees and sealed an other.
He urged the people to cooperate with the administration to implement the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab regarding rules and laws.
