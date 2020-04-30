UrduPoint.com
AC Fines Shopkeepers For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:49 PM

AC fines shopkeepers for overcharging

Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab on Thursday visited different market to check the prices of essential commodities and imposed fine of Rs 100000 on shopkeepers for overcharging prices during month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab on Thursday visited different market to check the prices of essential commodities and imposed fine of Rs 100000 on shopkeepers for overcharging prices during month of Ramazan.

Assistant Commissioner visited different markets at Resham Gali, Khoinoor and Choti Ghati and checked prices of essential items and found irregularities at different markets.

A fine of Rs.100000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding while two persons were arrested for violating SOP for containing COVID-19 to spread further.

The Assistant Commissioner also visited different marts of the city and reviewed implementation on standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

