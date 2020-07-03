AC fines shopkeepers for overcharging, violation of SOPs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lachi Muhammad Ali Shah on Friday paid surprise visit to bazaar and inspected prices of daily use commodities and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

During inspection, the AC imposed Rs 2000 to four shopkeepers for violating law while issued warnings to four other shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner-One Kohat Tahir Ali checked prices of food items. He warned shopkeepers of strict action against overcharging customers.

He also directed for strict implementation of SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19.