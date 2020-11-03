AC fines shopkeepers over violation of control price list

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sibi Mir Muhammad Ismail Mengal on Tuesday visited bazaar to ensure implementation of control price lists in order to stop artificial inflation in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sibi Mir Muhammad Ismail Mengal on Tuesday visited bazaar to ensure implementation of control price lists in order to stop artificial inflation in the area.

He was accompanied by Rasaldar Levies Mir Muhammad Arif, SHO City Muhammad Asif Khajak, Traffic Sergeant Muhammad Sharif along with Levies and Police personnel during visit.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to the shopkeepers for not displaying price lists and selling goods at high prices and directed them to fully implement the official price list and display the price list at their shops.

No comprise will be made on control price list, he said, directing concerned official to monitor price of edible items on daily basis for provision of facilities to public.