AC Fines Violators Of COVID-19 SOPs In Rural Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has expedited action against the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and recovered fine from violators in different areas of district Hyderabad.   On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima charged a fine of Rs.1000 from 10 people who were without face masks.

She also distributed face masks among the general public and urged them to wear masks when they were out of their homes so that the coronavirus pandemic could be contained.

   The AC said the second wave of COVID-19 was rapidly spreading in the country for which the government had adopted preventive measures and normal business activities had also been curtailed to face the situation.   She warned that strict action would be taken against those who would not follow government instructions in that regard and fines would be imposed against them.

