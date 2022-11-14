AC foils attempt of setting up crushing plant on land of forest department

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu on Monday foiled the attempt of setting up a crushing plant on the land of the forest department in the suburbs of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu on Monday foiled the attempt of setting up a crushing plant on the land of the forest department in the suburbs of Quetta.

On special directive of Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, the assistant commissioner, along with the officials of the forest department, in supervision of DC Quetta, took action against the illegal crushing plant near the Western Bypass on the land of the forest department.

All the equipments and machineries were taken into custody by the AC.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Langu said that no one would be allowed to encroach on the government lands, saying that on the direction of the commissioner and deputy Commissioner, action against land mafia would continue.

He said that crush plants and other activities could not be accepted on the lands of the forest department and warned that strict legal action to be taken against those found involved in this process.