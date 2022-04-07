AC, food controller inspects prices of edibles at Kamaila, Dasu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Dasu and District Food Controller Kohistan Thursday visited Kamaila and Dasu City and inspected prices of food items.

They visited different markets of the city and inspected prices and quality of food items.

They lodged complaints against twelve shopkeepers and penalized seven for flouting orders of district administration.

Assistant Commissioner also checked price lists and warned strict action against those found guilty of hoarding and artificial price hike. He urged consumers to check price list before purchasing and inform district administration about price hike and selling of substandard food items.