AC For Educating Parents Against Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Essa Khan on Tuesday asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every national drive

District Health Officer, Sukkur has been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the upcoming anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.

