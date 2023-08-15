AC for educating parents against Polio

Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Essa Khan on Tuesday asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every national drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Essa Khan on Tuesday asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every national drive.

District Health Officer, Sukkur has been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the upcoming anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.