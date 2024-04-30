AC For Efforts To Help Desable Persons
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Sobia Falak Rao on Tuesday appealed to the people of Sukkur as well as NGOs, social workers, elected representatives, and scouts to come forward and put in every effort to make the anti-polio campaign a success.
During her visit to different areas to inspect the ongoing seven-day-long Anti-Polio Campaign, she asked the people to realize their moral and legal obligation to make the ongoing anti-polio campaign successful.
She said it was a real struggle against the crippling disease to save humanity from disability and we must do our best to eradicate the polio disease at any cost. Officials of the health, education, and social welfare departments were accompanied by the AC Sukkur.
