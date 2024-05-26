AC For Ensuring Implementation Of Notified Weight, Rates On Naan, Chapati
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, Assistant Commissioner of Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa conducted a surprise inspection of various sheermals, tandoors, and restaurants in Taluka Qasimabad to ensure the implementation of the notified weights and rates of Naan and Chapati.
During the inspection, strict action was taken against violators, with a fine of Rs 30,000 imposed on those found guilty.
One violator was arrested, and several warnings were issued to others for non-compliance with the notification issued by the DC of Hyderabad.
The notification stipulates the minimum weight and maximum rates for Naan and Chapati, and the administration is determined to ensure its strict implementation to protect the rights of consumers.
"Any further violations will be dealt with severely, and the administration will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the public is not exploited," the DC warned.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Talat Hussain3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural Uni to hold awareness building workshop on May 273 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry changes ICT school timings3 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry appoints Syed Junaid as spokesperson, Ammara as deputy spokesperson3 minutes ago
-
Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away3 minutes ago
-
Legend actor Talat Hussain passes away3 minutes ago
-
Married woman electrocuted in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in nine operations3 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain23 minutes ago
-
‘India using sham elections in IIOJK to perpetuate its military occupation’33 minutes ago
-
Admin sets up heat stroke camps; educating citizens on preventive measures33 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to invest in illegal housing societies33 minutes ago