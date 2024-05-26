AC for ensuring implementation of notified weight, rates on Naan, Chapati

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, Assistant Commissioner of Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa conducted a surprise inspection of various sheermals, tandoors, and restaurants in Taluka Qasimabad to ensure the implementation of the notified weights and rates of Naan and Chapati.

During the inspection, strict action was taken against violators, with a fine of Rs 30,000 imposed on those found guilty.

One violator was arrested, and several warnings were issued to others for non-compliance with the notification issued by the DC of Hyderabad.

The notification stipulates the minimum weight and maximum rates for Naan and Chapati, and the administration is determined to ensure its strict implementation to protect the rights of consumers.

"Any further violations will be dealt with severely, and the administration will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the public is not exploited," the DC warned.