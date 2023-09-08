AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In light of the instructions of the provincial government, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gwadar Muhammad Naveed Alam chaired a price control committee meeting to ensure the implementation of the control price lists of edible items on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :In light of the instructions of the provincial government, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gwadar Muhammad Naveed Alam chaired a price control committee meeting to ensure the implementation of the control price lists of edible items on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and other relevant officers.

In the meeting, the Price Control Committee reviewed the prices of essential commodities in detail and instructions were also issued to ensure the implementation of the official price list.

Addressing the meeting, the AC said that the measures taken frequently to ensure the availability and quality of essential Commodities in the city at fixed rates are providing relief to the people.

The price Magistrate should continue the ongoing action against the wholesalers and ensure the sale of grocery items as well as fruits and vegetables as per the rate lists issued by the Market Committee, he said.

AC said that to save people from the current wave of inflation and to ensure the sale of essential items at fixed prices, the Tehsil administration and related institutions should coordinate and manage measures so that people could get relief in this regard.