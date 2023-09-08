Open Menu

AC For Implementing Control Price Lists Of Edible Items In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 08:25 PM

AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

In light of the instructions of the provincial government, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gwadar Muhammad Naveed Alam chaired a price control committee meeting to ensure the implementation of the control price lists of edible items on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :In light of the instructions of the provincial government, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gwadar Muhammad Naveed Alam chaired a price control committee meeting to ensure the implementation of the control price lists of edible items on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and other relevant officers.

In the meeting, the Price Control Committee reviewed the prices of essential commodities in detail and instructions were also issued to ensure the implementation of the official price list.

Addressing the meeting, the AC said that the measures taken frequently to ensure the availability and quality of essential Commodities in the city at fixed rates are providing relief to the people.

The price Magistrate should continue the ongoing action against the wholesalers and ensure the sale of grocery items as well as fruits and vegetables as per the rate lists issued by the Market Committee, he said.

AC said that to save people from the current wave of inflation and to ensure the sale of essential items at fixed prices, the Tehsil administration and related institutions should coordinate and manage measures so that people could get relief in this regard.

Related Topics

Gwadar Sale Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

3 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

6 minutes ago
 Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of wa ..

Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

15 minutes ago
 Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: ..

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamra ..

15 minutes ago
 Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under know ..

Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

7 minutes ago
13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue ..

13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

7 minutes ago
 Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his deat ..

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

7 minutes ago
 Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan ..

Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan on Friday

7 minutes ago
 Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

5 minutes ago
 Asian markets extend losses as US rate hike fears ..

Asian markets extend losses as US rate hike fears build

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan