AC For Making All Out Efforts To Provide Relief To Citizen

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah on Wednesday said the district administration was making all-out efforts to extend relief to citizens by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices for them.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tank Bazaar which he paid for following the directions of the deputy commissioner and the provincial government.

The assistant commissioner visited several shops and checked the cleanliness situation, quality, and prices of various commodities.

During the inspection, fines were imposed on different shopkeepers.

The AC asked shopkeepers to display the officially notified price list at prominent places at their shops and sell food items accordingly.

He said that regular visits were being made to market on the directives of the deputy commissioner to ensure the availability of food commodities at the prescribed rates.

He said the government had made a number of initiatives for the welfare masses and the district administration would take all possible measures to pass its benefits to the grassroots level.

