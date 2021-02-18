UrduPoint.com
AC For Provision Of Modern Education Facilities To Youth

Thu 18th February 2021

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur, Riaz Nauman Afzal has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur, Riaz Nauman Afzal has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation.

He was talking to a delegation of Sukkur Youth Organization at his office on Thursday.

The AC said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources but we will have to discharge our individual and collective responsibility to work for the development of the country.

He said that education is vital and indispensable for the resolutions of problems being faced by the people in the country. He remarked that future of the country was associated with the enhancement of youth adding it was the reason that government had decided to allocate handsome amount for the purpose.

