AC Gets Briefing About Bidding Process At Fruit Market

Published August 10, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Kot Momin Assistant Commissioner Aleeza Rehan visited the vegetable and fruit market on Wednesday in the morning and received briefing about the bidding process and prices of fruits and vegetables.

According to official sources, the AC reviewed availability of fruits and vegetables and issued instructions to the persons concerned for making the bidding process more transparent and effective. She said only registered wholesale dealers should be allowed to take part in the bidding process.

Later, the AC visited different bazaars of Kot Momin to check the sale of daily-use commodities on controlled rates.

