AC granted four day physical remand of accused to NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday further granted a four day physical remand of an accused Ijaz Haroon in fake bank accounts case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused was produced before AC-II Judge Azam Khan by NAB after ending of his physical remand period.

During the outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding progress in investigation process and prayed the court to grant further 15 day physical remand. The prosecutor said that the department had to investigate matter related to several banks accounts and foreign currency account.

He said that Ijaz Haroon had sold files of 11 plots to Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed. The accused also had been involve in preparation of fake documents, he contended.

However, the defense lawyer said that his client didn't know that the fake accounts had been used for payments against these plots. The NAB officials were repeatedly offering for plea bargain, he said, adding that why his client should go for plea bargain if he had not committed any crime.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.