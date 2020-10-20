AC grants more time to NAB to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal Sport City project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal Sport City project.

The NAB prosecutor submitted a progress report in the trial court pertaining to preparation of the case and requested to grant more time into the matter.

The NAB official informed the court that the reference was presented before pre-executive board of the department. However, it was yet to be approved from the executive board meeting.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal who was also in attendance.

The court accepted the request of NAB and adjourned the case till November 19.