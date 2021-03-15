UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Grants Time To NAB For Filing Reference Against Ashraf

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

AC grants time to NAB for filing reference against Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Karkay Rental Power case.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case moved by NAB against the former prime minister and others.

During hearing, NAB official requested the court to grant more time to file supplementary reference in the case. At this, the court adjourned the case till April 6, and asking the anti graft body to file it till next date so that the trial could be proceeded.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf April Court

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

31 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

39 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

41 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

44 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

57 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.