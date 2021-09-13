UrduPoint.com

AC Gujar Khan Seals Marriage Hall Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

AC Gujar Khan seals marriage hall over violation of Corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan has sealed a marriage hall over violation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Punjab government to control spread of corona virus.

He sealed the marriage hall and affixed notice of closure on main gate of the hall.

The AC acting on information conducted a raid as Raja Marriage Hall was being used for a marriage ceremony in violation of the government orders and took action in accordance with the law.

