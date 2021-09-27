AC Gujjar Khan seals four shops on profiteering; imposes Rs 7000 fines

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujjar Khan on Monday sealed four shops on profiteering besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 7000 on the rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujjar Khan on Monday sealed four shops on profiteering besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 7000 on the rules violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, a shopkeeper was also arrested during the operation. AC Gujjar Khan visited different markets and reviewed prices of daily use items.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed the Price Control Magistrates and ACs to visit markets and mandis on daily basis so that the people could be provided relief and they could get rid of artificial price hike.

He said all-out efforts should be made to control prices of daily use items. He directed the officers to ensure that fruits and vegetables are sold in open markets with difference of 20 percent from Mandis. Action in accordance with the law should also be taken against profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination.