AC Haripur Directs Mapping Of Illegal Afghan Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review and direct a comprehensive mapping of illegal Afghan citizens residing both in Afghan refugee camps and Haripur city. Participants were instructed to ensure that business units operated by Afghan nationals are vacated promptly.

The mapping initiative is part of Pakistan’s broader Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan. The original deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and undocumented Afghan nationals to voluntarily leave Pakistan expired on March 31, 2025, after which deportation proceedings began. However, in view of humanitarian concerns, the government recently announced a grace period, allowing Afghan nationals, including those with Proof of Registration (PoR) or Afghan Citizen Cards, to leave voluntarily by September 1, 2025.

This window runs from August 4 to August 31, 2025.

Pakistan currently hosts around 2.1 million documented Afghan refugees, with approximately 1.3 million holding PoR cards and about 800,000 holding ACCs. More than half of these refugees reside in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to UNHCR data as of June 30, 2025, about 717,945 registered Afghan refugees are living in KP. In Haripur district alone, as of October 2023, there were 73,082 registered Afghan refugees.

Officials said the effort aims to strengthen enforcement of repatriation measures in line with the Federal government’s extended deadline.

